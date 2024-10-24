Hasanamba temple in Karnataka to be opened on October 24

HASSAN: The doors of famous Goddess Hasanamba temple will be open exactly at 12 pm amid continuous rituals by a group of eight priests led by chief priest Nagaraj on Thursday.

The chief priest will open the doors after offering puja to the door as per the tradition followed for decades in the presence of the district magistrate and the temple administrator. Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day Goddess Hasanamba festivities.

The district administration has streamlined the entry and exit for the general queue, devotees having VIP passes and vehicles of VIPs to avoid inconvenience to devotees.

As many as 24 counters have been set up adjacent to the temple only to distribute laddu and prasadam to all devotees. Siddalinga Swamiji and Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Siddaganga and Aadichunchanagiri mutts respectively are the special invitees for the ceremony.

There will be no entry for the public on October 24 and November 3, the opening and closing days respectively of the temple. On other days, the temple will be open 24x7.