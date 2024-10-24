Karnataka: Dissent brews in Shiggaon over Bharat Bommai’s candidature

HUBBALLI: While Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the Shiggaon bypoll, scheduled for November 13, discontent is brewing within Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the candidature of Bharat Bommai, son of former Chief Minister and Haveri Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai.

A close aide of Basavaraj Bommai — Shrikath Dundigoudar, a ticket aspirant — openly expressed his dissatisfaction recently over BJP fielding Bharat.

Basavaraj Bommai, however, dismissed any such development in Shiggaon constituency, claiming that the ensuing bypoll would be fought with unity.

Dundigoudar said he and his followers felt betrayed over Bharat’s candidature. The party’s decision came as a shock as he and his supporters were under the impression that a party worker would get the ticket as Basavaraj Bommai had been stating that he was against his son contesting the bypoll, he added.

A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said the former chief minister had also assured the local BJP leaders that the party’s top brass has been apprised of his son not contesting the bypoll.

“Local leaders and workers believed that a candidate from outside the Bommai family had a chance. But the party has chosen a dynast in place of a loyal party worker,” the BJP leader further said.

Basavaraj Bommai, however, said that he has not done any injustice to any party worker. He has provided them with cabinet positions and numerous opportunities, he said. Bommai said he will speak to Dundigoudar to address his concerns.

He also clarified that he had never promised a ticket to anyone.

He played down the developments, saying there was no rebellion in BJP in Shiggaon and such developments are common during elections.

Speculation is rife that Dundigoudar could contest as an independent.