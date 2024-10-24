Karnataka govt set to launch Gruha Arogya Yojana on October 24

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is all set to launch its ambitious Gruha Arogya Yojana on October 24, aimed at enhancing health care for rural populations and controlling non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will officially initiate the scheme, starting in Kolar district, with plans for implementation across the state in January. The primary objective of the scheme is to address the increasing incidence of NCDs in Karnataka.

Currently, 26.9% of the population suffers from high blood pressure, and 15.6% are affected by diabetes. The scheme also targets alarming cancer statistics in Karnataka, with 11.5% of residents affected by oral cancer, 26% suffering from breast cancer, and 18.3% from cervical cancer.

To combat these health issues, forms have been prepared as part of the Gruha Arogya Yojana Scheme. Recognising that rural communities often neglect screening for blood pressure and diabetes, Gundu Rao said that the health department will send officials to conduct home visits. ASHA workers and health personnel will check the blood pressure and diabetes levels of individuals over the age of 30.

Each worker will inspect approximately 15 houses daily on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The scheme also includes assessments for oral, cervical, and breast cancers during these visits.

Health officials will also provide advice on necessary lifestyle changes to help prevent NCDs. For those confirmed with diseases, a plan has been established to provide necessary medications through a pill list.

Gundu Rao emphasised the urgency of the initiative, noting that many individuals ignore early signs of conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, which can lead to severe health complications such as kidney failure and heart attacks and expressed hope that the scheme will play a crucial role in the health care of people, especially in rural areas.