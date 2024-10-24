Karnataka rolls out Gruha Arogya Yojana to provide healthcare at doorstep

BENGALURU: To improve healthcare accessibility, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the Gruha Arogya Yojana scheme on Thursday, which aims to provide essential healthcare service to people’s doorsteps.

The scheme will initially roll out in the Kolar district, which has a hypertension prevalence of 27.9 per cent among males and 24.3 per cent among females.

It also has a diabetes prevalence of 15.01 per cent in males and 12.5 per cent in females, with plans to expand statewide by January, with a total budget allocation of Rs 92.75 crores.

The scheme is designed as a preventive measure to reduce complications and premature deaths resulting from non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The program targets individuals aged 30 years and above and includes screening for diabetes, hypertension, and common cancers - oral, breast, and cervical. The scheme will also screen for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and mental health conditions.