Soon, you could party in shacks on Karnataka beaches!

MANGALURU: If the Tourism department has its way, then Karnataka’s beaches will adopt the ‘shack and liquor’ culture that has made Goa’s beaches a big draw.

Speaking at ‘Connect 2024’, an interactive session with travel, tourism, and hospitality stakeholders of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Tourism Director and KSTDC MD Dr KV Rajendra said the department is considering allowing shacks and liquor on Karnataka beaches to promote tourism, and added that the changes are likely to be incorporated in the new tourism policy.

Responding to requests from stakeholders on the need to relax certain restrictions with regard to timings and use of liquor on beaches, Rajendra admitted that people will not come to beaches to just sit and spend time, and agreed that things need to change if the beaches of Karnataka have to attract crowds like Goa.

Further, he said they are planning to erect more streetlights on beaches so they are safer and people can spend longer hours at night. He said they have instructed district officials to look for government and private land parcels with tourism potential, to promote ‘Tent Tourism’ in the state.

On the request to allow visitors on beaches till late night, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP said visitors are allowed to stay on beaches in Mangaluru city till 1am after the State government extended business hours for shops, restaurants and licensed establishments in the limits of all city corporations. However, he said he will find out from the police department why people are not allowed to go to beaches after 9pm.

Rajendra said the tourism department will open a facilitation centre soon to hasten the process of giving CRZ and other clearances for tourism projects. He said the new tourism policy will have a separate chapter dedicated to tourism development in the coastal region.

He directed Dakshina Kannada district administration to map the coastal area from Batapady Beach to Sasihithlu Beach as part of tourism development efforts.