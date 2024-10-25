Differently abled children make 'Deepavali' special with hand-crafted diyas in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: As many as 30 special children from Chetana Child Development Centre in Mangaluru under Seva Bharathi Trust, Mangaluru are making over 17,000 hand-painted diyas(earthen lamps) this Deepavali.

Ganaraja Y, volunteer at the centre speaking to The New Indian Express said that the diyas prepared by the specially abled students at the centre are in demand even from across the country.

"Work on making diyas begins in August and the children here paint the diyas with the color of their choice. The diyas of 21 varieties and 10 different sizes with price ranging between Rs 10 to Rs 60 depending on their design and size are exhibited and sold at the centre every year. We have a target of making 17,000 diyas this time. Last year we sold around 15,000 diyas and earned a profit of Rs 4 lakh to the centre. Demand is growing," he said, adding the children also receive their earnings for the work they have done at the end of the year in December.

Meenakshi, a special educator who has been working at the centre for the last 22 years said the children here at the centre are trained to make diyas step by step.

Firstly, some of the students here are trained to ready the diyas to get painted with different colors and later basic painting is done. The children are very creative and the activities motivate their parents too. Making of diyas is a confidence booster for our special children and they get to bond with each other. Apart from diyas, they make paper covers, medical covers, cloth handbags, gift covers and indulge in screen printing also.

Smitha, a student, said work on diyas makes her happy and she looks forward to the festival of Deepavali which helps her showcase her artistic skill. "We also sell our products," she said. A visitor said she was surprised to see the special children come up with intricate designs of diyas.

The children are arranged for transportation by the centre and they are brought to the school by 10am. After morning prayer, the students attend a Yoga class and morning exercise. Later they are served Ragi malt and breakfast, lunch and snacks. As many as 30 students engage themselves in various art and craft activities while remaining students attend academic classes. The centre has 106 students with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy and multiple disabilities and 18 teachers at present.

The diyas and other items like paper bags, candles, woolen mats, scribbling pads, files, cloth hand bags are exhibited and sold till November 1 at the centre between 9.30am to 6pm. One can contact the centre on 9449004899