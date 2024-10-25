Karnataka's Gruha Arogya Yojana will bring healthcare to doorstep

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched the Gruha Arogya Yojana, which aims to provide essential healthcare service to people at their doorsteps.

The scheme will initially roll out in Kolar district, which has a hypertension prevalence of 27.9 per cent among males and 24.3 per cent among females, and a diabetes prevalence of 15.01 per cent in males and 12.5 per cent among females. There is a plan to expand it statewide by January, with a total budget allocation of Rs 92.75 crore.

At the event, Siddaramaiah highlighted his personal experience of managing diabetes for over 30 years and stressed the importance of regular exercise and a disciplined lifestyle in controlling the condition. He emphasised the need for accessible healthcare for all, especially those who cannot afford regular medical check-ups. “The scheme will focus on detecting and treating both infectious and non-infectious diseases, ensuring healthcare access to the poor and vulnerable,” the CM said.

“Through this scheme, the health department aims not only to monitor blood pressure and diabetes but also to protect individuals from life-threatening diseases like kidney failure and heart attacks,” Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, urging the public to take advantage of the scheme.

Highlighting future plans, Gundu Rao mentioned that in the second phase, the scheme will focus on follow-up and management of non-communicable diseases through monthly health camps at wellness centres and other public venues.

The scheme is designed as a preventive measure to reduce complications and premature deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The programme targets individuals aged 30 years and above and includes screening for diabetes, hypertension and common cancers, like oral, breast and cervical. The scheme will also screen for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and mental health conditions.

Under this, teams comprising community health officers, primary healthcare officers, health inspecting officers and ASHAs will conduct door-to-door health screening in their designated Ayushman Arogya Mandir areas. Screenings will be carried out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, covering the entire population in targeted areas.

Free medicines for diabetes and hypertension will be provided during these visits, along with special provisions for senior citizens, people with disabilities and patients on palliative care.

The scheme will also feature monthly health camps at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where identified patients will receive follow-up care and adherence to treatment will be ensured by medical officers.