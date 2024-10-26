70 drink polluted water in Dharwad district, fall ill

KALGHATGI: More than 70 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water at Mutagi village of Kalghatgi taluk in Dharwad district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ten people are still being treated at the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and 36 at Kalghatgi taluk hospital. Timely medication helped the rest recover fast, according to sources.

While some started vomiting, others suffered from diarrhea and uneasiness after drinking contaminated water. Deputy commissioner Divya Prabhu has issued an order suspending local Panchayat Development Officer Praveen Kumar Ganni for negligence.

Divya Prabhu, who visited Mutagi, told TNIE that three overhead tanks get water from three borewells in the village. Contaminated water from an overflowing lake in the village might have entered one of the uncapped borewells. Water samples have been sent for tests, she said.