Bharat doesn’t own a car; Nikhil’s worth Rs 107.48 crore, poll affidavits reveal

HUBBALLI/BENGALURU: Sons of two former chief ministers, who are contesting the November 13 byelections in the state, have revealed some interesting details regarding their assets in their poll affidavits.

While Nikhil, son of HD Kumaraswamy of JDS, owns five swanky cars, Bharat Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, doesn’t even own one.

Both have invested in several companies. Bharat’s wife Padakannaya Poornima Ibbani has a Maruti Swift, but Nikhil’s wife Revathy M owns no vehicle. Nikhil owns properties worth Rs 107.48 crore.

In his affidavit, Bharat has declared that he owns movable assets worth Rs 3.79 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.5 crore. He owns a house in RT Nagar and a flat at Amruthahalli in Bengaluru. He, however, has no agriculture, non-agriculture or commercial properties in his name. But his wife has movable assets worth Rs 3.64 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 2.83 crore. Both have liabilities amounting to Rs 2.32 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

Bharat, who is BJP’s Shiggaon candidate, has invested Rs 1.24 crore in six firms as partner. Apart from having bank deposits and investments in the capital market, Bharat has invested Rs 10 lakh in mutual funds.