Bharat doesn’t own a car; Nikhil’s worth Rs 107.48 crore, poll affidavits reveal

HUBBALLI/BENGALURU: Sons of two former chief ministers, who are contesting the November 13 byelections in the state, have revealed some interesting details regarding their assets in their poll affidavits.
While Nikhil, son of HD Kumaraswamy of JDS, owns five swanky cars, Bharat Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, doesn’t even own one.
Both have invested in several companies. Bharat’s wife Padakannaya Poornima Ibbani has a Maruti Swift, but Nikhil’s wife Revathy M owns no vehicle. Nikhil owns properties worth Rs 107.48 crore.
In his affidavit, Bharat has declared that he owns movable assets worth Rs 3.79 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 5.5 crore. He owns a house in RT Nagar and a flat at Amruthahalli in Bengaluru. He, however, has no agriculture, non-agriculture or commercial properties in his name. But his wife has movable assets worth Rs 3.64 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 2.83 crore. Both have liabilities amounting to Rs 2.32 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.
Bharat, who is BJP’s Shiggaon candidate, has invested Rs 1.24 crore in six firms as partner. Apart from having bank deposits and investments in the capital market, Bharat has invested Rs 10 lakh in mutual funds.
Bharat owns 1,270 g of gold, 5 kg silver
Bharat has declared Rs 1.37 crore as his income for 2022-23 with the I-T Department. While Bharat owns 1,270 grams of gold jewelry and 5kg of silver articles, his wife owns 2,702 g of gold jewelry and 10kg of silver articles.
Nikhil owned assets worth Rs 74 crore in 2019 and Rs 77 crore in 2023. But now, he owns movable and immovable properties worth Rs 107.48 crore. He has movable assets worth Rs 78.14 and immovable assets worth Rs 29.34, while his wife has assets worth Rs 5.49 and Rs 43.43 lakh, respectively. He has liabilities amounting to Rs 70.44 crore, including Rs 6.75 crore borrowed from his father and Rs 4.43 lakh from his mother Anitha and Rs 4 crore from former RS member Kupendra Reddy. His wife has liabilities of Rs 4.96 crore.
Nikhil has declared Rs 1.69 crore as his annual income for 2023-24, which was only Rs 44.53 lakh for 2019-20. It was Rs 4.96 crore in 2020-21, Rs 4.27 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 2.38 crore in 2022-23. He has mentioned Rs 7.38 lakh as his wife’s annual income for 2023-24. His sources of income include Rs 14.26 lakh as rentals from commercial buildings and from real estate and entertainment industries.
He owns 1,488 g of gold worth Rs 1.09 crore, 16 kg of silver articles worth Rs 15.55 lakh. His wife has 1,411 g of gold worth Rs 1.04 crore, 33.5 kg of silver worth Rs 32.56 and 12.59 carat diamond jewelry worth Rs 12.46 lakh. He has a fixed deposit of Rs 11.84 lakh in the name of his son Avyaan Dev.
Nikhil has invested Rs 4.38 lakh in Channambika Films and in other firms such as NK Enterprises (Rs 12.88 lakh). He has Rs 17.55 lakh and Rs 12.88 lakh in two bank accounts, shares worth Rs 76 lakh in Kasturi Medias, Rs 6 crore in Horizon Realty, Rs 3 crore in North Arch, and Rs 13.26 crore in RN Ventures. His wife has shares worth Rs 2.17 crore in various firms.