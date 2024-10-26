Hydel power generation at peak as Karnataka reservoirs full

UDUPI: With abundant rainfall the state received over the past few months and subsequent increase in the water level in Linganamakki, Supa and Mani reservoirs, there is a silver lining with regard to meeting the energy needs.

These are the three major hydel reservoirs for energy production in the state. A source from Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) told The New Indian Express that the hydel power generation units are operating at optimal levels. In 2023, the hydel power generation had dropped due to scarcity of rain.

A source informed that the water level at Linganamakki reservoir, the source of water for Sharavathi hydel power project, was 146.42 tmcft on October 25 at 8 am, meaning, reservoir was filled to 96.5 per cent of the total capacity. With the available water storage, around 4,397 million units (MU) of power can be generated as Sharavathi hydel power project’s capacity is 1,035 megawatt.

The water level at Supa reservoir, which is the source for Kalinadi hydel power project was 139.65 tmcft on October 25 at 8 am, and this meant that the reservoir was filled to 96 per cent of the total capacity. With the available water storage, 3,036 MU of power can be generated. Similarly, the water level at Mani reservoir, the source of water for Varahi project, was 29.35 tmcft on October 25 at 8 am. This means the reservoir was filled to 94 per cent of the total capacity. With this water storage, a KPCL source said 917 MU of power can be generated as Varahi project’s power generation capacity is 460 megawatt.

An official from KPCL told TNIE that last year on October 25, the water level at Linganamakki, Supa and Mani reservoirs stood at 65.95 tmcft (43 per cent of the total capacity), 75.52 tmcft (52 per cent of the total capacity) and 10.93 tmcft (35 per cent of the total capacity).