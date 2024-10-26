One convict in Marukumbi Dalit atrocity case dies

KOPPAL: A convict sentenced for five years in a case of atrocity at Marukumbi village in Gangavati taluk passed away in the district hospital on Friday, few hours after a court verdict in the case.

The deceased convict has been identified as Ramanna, son of Laxman Bhovi (30). Ramanna Bhovi was among those accused in an untouchability case, that occurred in Marukumbi village in 2014, with charges filed against him and 117 others.

On October 21, the Principal and Sessions Judge of Koppal District Court, C Chandrashekhar ordered a decision that 101 people were guilty in the case. On Thursday, 98 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment and were imposes fines, while three others were given five years of imprisonment and fine.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Ramanna Bhovi became seriously ill. He was also HIV positive and reportedly experienced severe mental stress following the court’s judgment. Police and prison authorities admitted him to the district hospital for treatment, but he did not survive. Ramanna had been sentenced for five years in imprisonment. In this case, 11 individuals had already died prior to the verdict. Prison authorities have initiated further procedures.