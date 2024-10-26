School application forms cost a bomb, Karnataka govt has no control

BENGALURU: It is that time of year when school admissions is the buzzword. Parents who are applying for the new academic year, are crying foul over the rising cost of forms and prospectus, which range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

Members of school associations and citizens say there is a need to control escalating costs and the admission method, but government officials say they have little or no control.

“I have been saving money for the past two years for my daughter’s admission to a private school in Sarjapur. I have also been contacting schools to know when admissions will start. Some schools are already issuing admission forms. My wife and I have started purchasing them so we have the best options available, and each form and prospectus is nothing less than Rs 2,000,” said Shobhit B, a resident of Sarjapur Road.

Ditto with Swathi L, a resident of Kanakapura Road. “I want to admit my son in the school where all other children of the apartment complex study. I stood in the queue for over three hours to get the application form, which itself cost Rs 3,000. Now we are checking our savings to arrange the admission fee and donation amount.”

Puneeth M, a resident of Whitefield, said: “In other states, admissions usually start in January or February, and the situation is not as bad as it is in Bengaluru. Here, the admission process starts from October and ends by December in most schools, parents don’t have the choice of seeing the school’s performance.”