Will Nikhil be third-time lucky?

BENGALURU: As Channapatna gears up for the bypoll, all eyes are on NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is making his third attempt at securing a political victory.

The son of state JDS president and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil filed his nomination papers on Friday.

With two prior defeats casting a shadow, the key question remains: Will this election mark a breakthrough win or yet another setback for the young JDS leader?

Nikhil expressed confidence, assuring his supporters,“People will support and bless me.”

This optimism was echoed by senior JDS and BJP leaders, such as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, who projected a victory margin of 30,000 to 40,000 votes for Nikhil. Ashoka’s confidence stems partly from historical data, a. Kumaraswamy had previously won from Channapatna with a 15,000-vote lead in a three-cornered fight.

Ashoka believes that this election’s alliance between the BJP and JDS, combined with anti-incumbency sentiment against the Congress, could give Nikhil a solid advantage. Former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa also voiced optimism about Nikhil’s chances.

However, this confidence is not universally shared within the BJP-JDS coalition. Although Nikhil’s rally attracted an estimated 20,000 attendees—5,000 more than the 15,000 reportedly at his rival CP Yogeshwara’s gathering—party insiders caution that the crowd size may not translate to actual votes. Former Congress MP DK Suresh and CM Siddaramaiah have openly expressed confidence in Yogeshwara winning the bypoll.