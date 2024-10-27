Bengaluru police arrive on time, save man waiting on rail tracks to end life

BENGALURU: What could have ended in a tragedy turned into a rescue operation by the Bengaluru Rural police, who intervened just in time to save a man on the railway tracks, waiting for a train to end his life.

On Thursday, after a heated argument with his wife, Satish (name changed), a labourer, left home and headed toward the Rajankunte railway track.

He then called his sister Latha and told her he was tired of constant fights with his wife and wanted to end his life.

Latha tried to calm him down but was shocked when Satish told her he was already on the railway tracks. Latha, who is from Addiganahalli village, called 112 and narrated the situation to ASI Nagesh, who was on patrol duty.

The police could trace the location of Latha’s number, but she was far from the scene, making it difficult for the police to locate him. Even as the policemen drove towards the railway tracks, they asked for Satish’s number. When Nagesh and APC Sanjeev Kumar arrived at the spot, Satish was lying on the tracks, even as the train was approaching him.

Satish saw the policemen and started running towards the train. The officers, however, chased him and managed to rescue him just in time.

Satish is now being counselled. “While many believe police never arrive on time, they should not jump to conclusions,” Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba said, urging people to call 112 anytime they are in distress.