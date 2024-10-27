Gazette error leads to panic over Waqf Board claiming 1,200 acres from farmers

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA : An error in a 1974 gazette notification has led to several farmers panicking over “1,200 acres” of their lands being planned to be taken over by the Waqf Board in Honavada village in Vijayapura district.
Industries Minister MB Patil on Saturday clarified that the confusion over 1,200 acres in Honavada being designated as Waqf property was due to an error in the gazette notification in 1974. This has now come about after the state government faced flak from irate farmers and the opposition BJP. The farmers on Saturday staged a protest in front of deputy commissioner’s office in Vijayapura, fearing that their lands would be taken away by the Waqf Board.
Patil, who is also the Vijayapura district in-charge minister, said only 11 acres of the 1,200 acres is Waqf property. These 11 acres are in 10 survey numbers, and have a burial ground covering 10 acres and 14 guntas, with an Idgah, Masjid, and other structures on the remaining 24 guntas.
“All other land belongs to the farmers, as confirmed by the local tahsildar and deputy commissioner,” Patil explained.
The gazette notifications on Waqf properties in Vijayapura district were issued in 1974, 1978 and 2016. Waqf property does exist in Mahalbagayata of Vijayapura; however, the name “Honavada” was mistakenly added in brackets after “Mahalbagayata” in the gazette, he said.
BJP slams Cong over ‘appeasement policies’
The Waqf Board acknowledged the mistake in the 1974 gazette, which was corrected in 1977 by removing “Honavada” from the records, Patil said. The tahsildar and deputy commissioner have also confirmed that the confusion arose from the incorrect documentation. “This error and its correction came to light recently. Only properties that meet Waqf criteria will be allocated as Waqf land. Farmers and private owners have no reason to worry,” the minister said. He will soon convene another meeting with officials.
Patil said after farmers brought it to his notice, he held a meeting on October 19 with officers and directed them to address the issue appropriately. Stating that no farmer-owned land would be taken as Waqf property, Patil also asked BJP leaders to refrain from politicising the matter.
“I will not allow an inch of farmers’ land to be taken by any other department if the farmers are the real owners. Even in case some farmers receive any notice, they can visit the deputy commissioner’s office with their documents. Appropriate action will be taken. But I am making it clear again: Farmers’ lands will not be acquired at all. The farmers of Honawad need not panic,” he said.
Earlier in the day, responding to questions on reports of notices being served to the farmers, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said they will review it. “The state government and the revenue department will review it. A decision will be taken based on the old records,” he said.
Farmers in the village panicked as word spread that notices were allegedly being issued to them. BJP MP Tejasavi Surya alleged that the Waqf Board has decided to acquire around “1500 acres” in the village.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan also stated that no notices had been served to farmers by the Waqf Board. Rebutting reports that Waqf Board has around 1500 acres in Honavad, Bhoobalan too said the Board has no property running into thousands of acres there, and that it had only around 11 acres.
Vijayendra: Congress neglecting farmers
BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra said, “The audacity of the Waqf Board in issuing notices to farmers — who have owned and cultivated the land for generations — is utterly unacceptable. This action is a direct outcome of the relentless appeasement policies fostered by the Congress government.” He accused Congress of not only neglecting farmers but also leaving them vulnerable to the unjust claims of the Waqf Board, stripping them of their rightful land and livelihood.