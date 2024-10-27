Gazette error leads to panic over Waqf Board claiming 1,200 acres from farmers

BJP slams Cong over ‘appeasement policies’

The Waqf Board acknowledged the mistake in the 1974 gazette, which was corrected in 1977 by removing “Honavada” from the records, Patil said. The tahsildar and deputy commissioner have also confirmed that the confusion arose from the incorrect documentation. “This error and its correction came to light recently. Only properties that meet Waqf criteria will be allocated as Waqf land. Farmers and private owners have no reason to worry,” the minister said. He will soon convene another meeting with officials.

Patil said after farmers brought it to his notice, he held a meeting on October 19 with officers and directed them to address the issue appropriately. Stating that no farmer-owned land would be taken as Waqf property, Patil also asked BJP leaders to refrain from politicising the matter.

“I will not allow an inch of farmers’ land to be taken by any other department if the farmers are the real owners. Even in case some farmers receive any notice, they can visit the deputy commissioner’s office with their documents. Appropriate action will be taken. But I am making it clear again: Farmers’ lands will not be acquired at all. The farmers of Honawad need not panic,” he said.

Earlier in the day, responding to questions on reports of notices being served to the farmers, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said they will review it. “The state government and the revenue department will review it. A decision will be taken based on the old records,” he said.

Farmers in the village panicked as word spread that notices were allegedly being issued to them. BJP MP Tejasavi Surya alleged that the Waqf Board has decided to acquire around “1500 acres” in the village.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan also stated that no notices had been served to farmers by the Waqf Board. Rebutting reports that Waqf Board has around 1500 acres in Honavad, Bhoobalan too said the Board has no property running into thousands of acres there, and that it had only around 11 acres.

Vijayendra: Congress neglecting farmers

BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra said, “The audacity of the Waqf Board in issuing notices to farmers — who have owned and cultivated the land for generations — is utterly unacceptable. This action is a direct outcome of the relentless appeasement policies fostered by the Congress government.” He accused Congress of not only neglecting farmers but also leaving them vulnerable to the unjust claims of the Waqf Board, stripping them of their rightful land and livelihood.