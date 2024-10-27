Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says more teeth to civic agencies to stop illegal constructions

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that more powers will be granted to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), and Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) to prevent accidents caused by unauthorised constructions.

Addressing a joint press conference with the CM, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said the drive to demolish unauthorised and substandard quality buildings was continuing in Bengaluru. “The previous government had curtailed the powers of officials to take action against unauthorised construction but our government has decided to give powers to the BBMP, BDA and BMRDA. Besides, the registration of unauthorised properties will also be halted,” he said.

Further, the CM directed officials to clear encroachments of stormwater drains in Bengaluru on priority. Speaking to the reporter, he said that during his last tenure as CM, he had directed officials to clear encroachments, which was not carried out, thus resulting in mishaps whenever it rains heavily in the city. He highlighted that Bengaluru received 275 mm rainfall in October, the third highest for the month in a century.

The World Bank has committed Rs 2000 crore to construct retaining walls for 173 km of stormwater drains and strengthen 80 km of drains. “We held discussions with World Bank officials who visited Bengaluru. They agreed to give Rs 5000 crore, of which Rs 3500 crore will be spent for Bengaluru,” he said.

Further, he assured that the project estimate will be cleared in the cabinet and tender process for the same will commence soon. Besides, a Rs 669 crore proposal for road improvements in the city is under review, he added.

Flood-affected people accommodated in hotels

Asked about criticism by Opposition leaders about flood relief works, the DCM said that while two children drowned in a lake in the city, and sub-standard construction, there have not been any rain-related deaths in the city. “Flood-affected residents are accommodated in hotels with necessary support,” he added.