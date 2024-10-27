Karnataka: To woo voters in Channapatna, ‘DKS as CM’ slogan rises again

BENGALURU: Confirming what was in the air as to why Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh refrained from contesting the Channapatna bypoll, Vokkaliga leaders within Congress have started projecting Shivakumar as the next chief minister.

This is being interpreted as a strategy to grab most of the Vokkaliga votes for Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara in Channapatna, by sending out a message that Shivakumar is the only leader from the community who is capable of acquiring the top post.

“We should make our son of the district as chief minister and if Yogeshwara wins the Channapatna bypoll, we can make Shivakumar CM this term itself,” said former MLA MC Ashwath at the coordination committee meeting held at Tittamaranahalli village in Channapatna on Saturday.

Earlier, Shivakumar had appealed to Channapatna voters to consider him as the candidate and vote for anyone the party picks to contest the election. Suresh too has taken the same line to win over voters. “As Shivakumar said earlier, the election is being held in his name, no matter who is contesting.Though Yogeshwara is the candidate, the party is seeking votes in Shivakumar’s name,” Suresh said. He said Yogeshwara has played his role in making many leaders chief ministers. “But as his political future was in jeopardy, he consulted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and joined us,” he added.