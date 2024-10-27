University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru to host annual Krishi Mela from November 14

BENGALURU: To spotlight cutting-edge practices in sustainable farming, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) is set to host its annual Krishi Mela from November 14 to 17, at Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK).

This year’s event, organised jointly with key Karnataka government departments, will be hosted under the theme ‘Climate Smart Digital Agriculture’ and will showcase four newly developed crop varieties, demonstrations, and expert insights to support climate-resilient agriculture.

Vice Chancellor of UAS Suresh SV, highlighted that the university will unveil high-yield maize hybrid MAH-15-84, a single hybrid with a 14.2% higher yield than its predecessor, the disease resistant alasande variety KBC-12, the sunflower crossbreed KBSH-90, with a 26% higher oil yield, and the Bajra Napier hybrid PBN-342, which offers enhanced green fodder yield and quality. Each variety is specifically designed for cultivation across zones 5 and 6 in Karnataka. The agriculture fair will feature 700 stalls, showcasing organic farming, soilless agriculture, advanced irrigation, and integrated pest management. Special exhibitions on horticulture, precision agriculture, medicinal plants, and watershed management will provide farmers with hands-on insights into sustainable practices.

The four-day long event will also recognise farmers across different categories. It will honour top-performing farmers, and 146 farmers at district and taluk levels, including young farmers under 35.

Agri programme for specially challenged

As the annual Krishi Mela draws massive crowds each year, it is challenging for differently abled individuals to be part of the event. Therefore, a separate programme has been arranged by the UAS to ensure inclusivity. The event ‘A day with special minds in an agricultural environment’ will be held today (Sunday) from 9 am. The event will be inaugurated by the Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, at the University’s campus and will feature guided tours, cultural programmes, and quizzes around agriculture.