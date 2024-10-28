Bengaluru educational institutions adapt to gig economy; provide certifications, online courses

BENGALURU: As the gig economy continues to grow, educational institutions in Bengaluru are adjusting their curricula to prepare students for this new job landscape. The gig economy refers to on-demand work that occurs through digital platforms, where labour is exchanged for payment on a task or short-term basis without formal contracts.

The gig economy connects individuals or companies with service providers through digital platforms, which has greatly increased the visibility of informal employment.

To address the demands of the gig economy, institutions are designing new short-term certifications and online courses, focusing on essential skills such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital marketing, and coding. These courses aim to move away from rote learning towards fostering critical thinking and hands-on experience.

Many institutions have also reached out to start-ups and tech companies for collaboration and provide students with real-world gig experiences and work on live projects that align with gig economy requirements.

Professor Sumod SD, Assistant Professor of Strategy and General Management at a private university highlighted that in response to the gig economy, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also made certain revisions.