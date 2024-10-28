Express Dialogues | Caste a reality in India, surveys needed till we attain equality: Former KSCBC chairman Kantharaj

The report has become a subject of political debate. Does it bother you?

I can’t say it doesn’t bother me. All I can say is I will be very happy if it is implemented and its benefits reach the people.

What could be the reason for so much opposition to a report nobody has seen?

I don’t know. Even while conducting the survey, there were objections. It is because generally, people think that whenever such a commission is set up, it is only for the purpose of reservation. However, many people responded that their caste should be mentioned in the report. The caste survey is important because suppose a person, whose caste is not mentioned anywhere, goes to a tahsildar. How will the tahsildar know whether he belongs to a caste which comes under reservation, and whether to include his name in the reservation list? There are many castes in the state which are excluded from reservation.

Is economic backwardness linked to social backwardness?

Social backwardness automatically tells that one is economically backward. Even in the Constitution, the words are clearly used “who are socially and educationally backward”, not economically backward. Even the Supreme Court has said any reservation solely based on economic criteria is unconstitutional. It should go with social and educational backwardness.

Some people may hide their economic background to show they are socially backward.

We asked if they have bank accounts. The report details how many people have bank accounts and ration cards.

What about bank and digital payments?

There are so many even today who have no bank accounts. A person has a bank account when he has a definite income. When there is no money to deposit in the bank, what is the need to open a bank account? Even today, there are people in the country and state who don’t have a definite income.

A person who is from a backward class, but has a good foreign education, runs educational institutions and has good income, will still be included in backward class?

There are some norms. If a person is educationally backward, but has money and property, we call him backward. The SC has also said there must be political reservation. Till 2010, there was general reservation in political reservation. In the 2010 Krishnamurthy case, the SC made it very clear that the criteria for social and political backwardness are different. For that purpose, the Karnataka government appointed the Bhaktavatsala Commission in 2010.

The Constitution speaks of having a casteless society and the preamble also gives equality to all. But doesn’t such a census set a precedence for more? There is caste in politics, job, education... how long will it take to come out of it?

The Constitution is supreme. Everyone should first know it before implementing it. If the Constitution is implemented as of today, I don’t think we will reach a stage of equality. Some more things may be required, and the Constitution provides for it too. Any law in India should be within the frame of the Constitution, which is known for social justice and is also called a social document. It’s a living document, and is not rigid. As long as discrimination continues, caste will continue.

There are apprehensions that the report is unfounded and has not done justice to any person or community.

I don’t say I am perfect. We have made all efforts, without any discrimination or lapse in our functioning. We have done our best. My conscience tells me we have made sincere efforts to do the best for the job entrusted to us.