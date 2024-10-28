Lingayat group launches book to counter ‘Vachana Darshana’

BENGALURU: In a counter to the controversial Vachana Darshana, Lingayat groups have launched Vachana Nija Darshana, penned by Vachana scholar Dr Meenakshi Bali, to address what they call the “distortions and omissions” in the original work. Dr Bali’s book has quickly gained traction among Basava and Lingayat supporters, fuelling a spirited ideological battle.

The Vachana Darshana camp, backed by right-wing supporters, recently stirred the debate further by announcing an essay contest with prize money, which was swiftly countered by the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha and pro-Basava groups with their own essay competition. Both sides claim these initiatives aim to promote discussion.

At the Vachana Nija Darshana launch, recently organized by the All-India Sharana Sahitya Parishat in Kalaburagi, Aland MLA BR Patil refuted claims that the Vachanas were merely an extension of the Vedas and Upanishads. He emphasized that Basavanna, revered for his revolutionary social reforms, opposed these texts.

Author Dr Bali went a step further, stating, “This is just the first rebuttal to the ‘misleading’ Vachana Darshana, with more responses on the way.” The book will be released in other parts of Karnataka soon, including Bengaluru, she told The New Indian Express.