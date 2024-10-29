Girl taking selfie falls into 15-ft gorge, rescued after 20 hours

TUMAKURU: None including her parents and rescuers believed that Hamsa S. Gowda (20) would come out alive after sliding into a 15-foot gorge at the sluice of Mydala tank near here and being stuck there overnight.

It was a rebirth for Hamsa, who is studying in her 3rd semester of chemical engineering at Siddaganga Institute of Technology.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Hamsa and her schoolmate Keerthana visited Mandaragiri Hills, a picnic spot. The waterfall at the sluice of the tank attracted them. While taking a selfie, Hamsa slipped and was washed away. Keerthana called Hamsa’s parents, who then informed the police.

A police team, led by DySP Chandrashekar and Kyathsandra PSI Chethan Kumar, along with the fire brigade, launched the operation. However, they could not trace Hamsa until 7 p.m. The operation resumed at 8 a.m. on Monday. They restricted the water flow by placing sandbags and then could hear Hamsa’s screams.

Though Hamsa had suffered some bruises, she was able to wave from the crevice. She was pulled out by noon, after spending nearly 20 hours in the dark space.

She was shifted to the hospital, and her condition is stable. Hamsa said, “I gathered courage by praying to God and my parents. I had faith, as I had seen such rescue operations being successful on TV. I am grateful to the rescuers. I appeal to everyone not to be obsessed with selfies.”