HDK ropes in Yaduveer for wider support from voters

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, launched a scathing attack on the Congress government on Monday while campaigning for Channapatna NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
“This government has shown animosity and harassed a family that has made significant contributions to the development of the state,” he said at a public meeting in Kudluru village. He expressed concern that the government was attempting to distance the deity Chamundeshwari, the Wadiyar dynasty goddess and family deity.
“The Chamundeshwari pilgrimage site was historically under the royal family’s care. The family has done considerable work for the development of the area. The Maharajas have made unparalleled contributions to the state’s development, including in irrigation, education, and industrial growth,” Kumaraswamy remarked, alleging that Siddaramaiah had harassed such a family. He accused the Congress government of stripping the family of the opportunity to serve the deity.
“The Congress government has been harassing the Mysuru royal family by distancing Goddess Chamundeshwari from them,” he alleged, referring to the government’s establishment of the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority.
Yaduveer, in an indirect attack on Siddaramaiah during his campaign at Devarahosahalli village, alleged that the Congress government is mired in corruption and has derailed the economy. “The robust economy has lost its balance in the one-and-a-half years of Congress rule,” he claimed.
“The state Congress government is mired in corruption. Since coming to power, it has been embroiled in scandals. Nikhil Kumaraswamy played a significant role in the padyatra against the MUDA scandal from Bengaluru to Mysuru, showcasing his leadership qualities. He has all the opportunity to grow as a good leader. The people of Channapatna should support Nikhil,” said Wadiyar.
Yaduveer stated that under Modi’s leadership, India is developing rapidly, and Kumaraswamy is working actively in the cabinet. He volunteered to campaign for another four days in the run-up to the November 13 polling.