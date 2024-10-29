HDK ropes in Yaduveer for wider support from voters

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, launched a scathing attack on the Congress government on Monday while campaigning for Channapatna NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

“This government has shown animosity and harassed a family that has made significant contributions to the development of the state,” he said at a public meeting in Kudluru village. He expressed concern that the government was attempting to distance the deity Chamundeshwari, the Wadiyar dynasty goddess and family deity.

“The Chamundeshwari pilgrimage site was historically under the royal family’s care. The family has done considerable work for the development of the area. The Maharajas have made unparalleled contributions to the state’s development, including in irrigation, education, and industrial growth,” Kumaraswamy remarked, alleging that Siddaramaiah had harassed such a family. He accused the Congress government of stripping the family of the opportunity to serve the deity.