Housing Minister Zameer Khan to accompany Khadri to Shiggaon for nomination withdrawal

BENGALURU: Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan is likely to accompany Congress rebel candidate Syed Azeempeer Khadri to his hometown Shiggaon from Bengaluru on Wednesday to persuade him to withdraw his nomination papers. Since the Congress party has given the bypoll ticket to Yasir Ahmed Khan, a miffed Khadri filed his nomination as an independent. Zameer, who attempted to pacify Khadri’s supporters, faced retaliation, with the latter going so far as to smash the former’s car in Shiggaon.

On Saturday, however, Zameer acted as an envoy and arranged a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who claimed that Khadri has been convinced to reconsider his decision. Khadri was hesitant to return to his constituency, fearing that his supporters would criticize him and pressure him to remain in the race. He has since been staying at Zameer’s official residence.

“I am still unclear whether to continue in the fray or withdraw my candidature, as I must obey the orders of the CM and DCM while also responding to the aspirations of my supporters. I will make up my mind by Wednesday,” he told reporters.

Khadri dismissed allegations from his detractors that he had worked for former CM Basavaraj Bommai in the 2023 Assembly polls. “I am a Congress loyalist who wants to defeat the BJP in Shiggaon,” he asserted.

According to sources, Khadri was promised an MLC seat, which was vacated by Channapatna Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara, whose term lasts until July 21, 2026, or a nomination by the governor for six years, as two MLC seats are falling vacant on October 29. Khadri, who also claimed to run educational institutions, could be considered under the academic quota as a distinguished personality.