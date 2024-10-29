Karnataka eyes mining tourism to boost economy with new 2024-29 policy

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state government is set to capitalise on abandoned mining areas, developing them into tourist attractions as part of an initiative to promote mining tourism. Inspired by South Africa's approach to popularising mining tourism, the state’s tourism department has included it as one of 25 themes in the newly approved 2024-29 tourism policy.
The policy, which was greenlit by the cabinet on Monday, aims to attract Rs 1,300 crore in private investment over the next five years. To encourage this, the policy offers special incentives ranging from 15% to 25% for investments between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 crore across various sectors.
Additionally, the policy outlines a reduction in motor vehicle tax for yellow-board vehicles operated by travel agents and tour operators. The first 200 caravan tourism trips within the state will benefit from zero tax, a proposal that has already been approved by the state transport department.
A senior official from the tourism department explained: “Mining tourism is popular in other countries where abandoned gold mines are shown to people. Here, we have the Kolar Gold Fields to start with, but it is not state government-owned.
The new tourism policy and its various verticals have been planned with the central government’s initiatives in mind, including mining tourism. Abandoned sites in Bellari and other regions could be utilised for this purpose.”
The policy document highlights Karnataka's wealth in mineral resources, with many former mining sites that could be revitalised for tourism. In collaboration with the Mines and Geology Department, the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation, and other agencies, the government aims to identify and develop geo-heritage sites and relics with tourism potential. Proposed initiatives include interactive museums and thematic trails offering adventure activities.
“This is the first time mining tourism has been included in the policy,” noted Tourism Secretary Salma Fahim in an interview with The New Indian Express. “The sector requires substantial investment from both government and private entities.”
The new policy also seeks to harness Karnataka's potential to compete with destinations such as Goa and Rajasthan by promoting coastal and wedding tourism, respectively. "Nandi Hills, hill stations, forts, and historical sites in Karnataka are ideal for wedding tourism," said an official from the tourism department. “International and domestic tourists usually consider Rajasthan for weddings and Goa for beach adventure, but we are designing schemes with consideration for the sanctity and carrying capacity of these areas. Lessons have been learned from the home-stay project, which the government is still working to regulate.”
The new policy’s 25 tourism themes are as follows: adventure, agri, caravan, coastal and beach, cuisine, cultural, heritage, environment and wildlife, education, film, golf, inland water, literary, maritime, medical, MICE and business, mining, rural, spiritual, sports, tribal, wedding, weekend, wellness, and other niche tourism themes.