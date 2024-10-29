Karnataka eyes mining tourism to boost economy with new 2024-29 policy

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state government is set to capitalise on abandoned mining areas, developing them into tourist attractions as part of an initiative to promote mining tourism. Inspired by South Africa's approach to popularising mining tourism, the state’s tourism department has included it as one of 25 themes in the newly approved 2024-29 tourism policy.

The policy, which was greenlit by the cabinet on Monday, aims to attract Rs 1,300 crore in private investment over the next five years. To encourage this, the policy offers special incentives ranging from 15% to 25% for investments between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 crore across various sectors.

Additionally, the policy outlines a reduction in motor vehicle tax for yellow-board vehicles operated by travel agents and tour operators. The first 200 caravan tourism trips within the state will benefit from zero tax, a proposal that has already been approved by the state transport department.

A senior official from the tourism department explained: “Mining tourism is popular in other countries where abandoned gold mines are shown to people. Here, we have the Kolar Gold Fields to start with, but it is not state government-owned.

The new tourism policy and its various verticals have been planned with the central government’s initiatives in mind, including mining tourism. Abandoned sites in Bellari and other regions could be utilised for this purpose.”