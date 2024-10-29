State Cabinet decides to implement SC sub-quota

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Monday decided to implement internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and is constituting a one-man commission headed by a retired judge to study and gather empirical data, based on which the government will take further steps.

The commission will be given three months to submit its report to the government. Until then, all recruitment processes will be put on hold, said Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil after the cabinet meeting. However, the government did not seem to have any clarity on how to implement the internal quota for SCs.

SCs currently have 17 percent of the total reservation, and there are 101 castes among SCs in the state. The allocation of the quota was based on the 2011 census, which revealed that the SC population in Karnataka was 17.5 percent, while that of Scheduled Tribes was 6.95 percent. Many sub-castes among SCs have been demanding internal reservation, feeling they have not received adequate representation according to their population. The Basavaraj Bommai government, just before the Assembly polls in 2023, had recommended a 6 percent internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5 percent for SC (Right), 4.5 percent for touchables, including Bhovi and Korcha, and 1 percent for others. In August of this year, the Supreme Court ruled that state governments are now constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within SCs.

Patil told reporters that there had been a demand and discussion regarding the implementation of internal reservation. “The cabinet approved the constitution of the commission headed by a retired high court judge. The commission will collect empirical data within three months. We will decide once we receive the report,” he said.