State Cabinet decides to implement SC sub-quota

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Monday decided to implement internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and is constituting a one-man commission headed by a retired judge to study and gather empirical data, based on which the government will take further steps.
The commission will be given three months to submit its report to the government. Until then, all recruitment processes will be put on hold, said Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil after the cabinet meeting. However, the government did not seem to have any clarity on how to implement the internal quota for SCs.
SCs currently have 17 percent of the total reservation, and there are 101 castes among SCs in the state. The allocation of the quota was based on the 2011 census, which revealed that the SC population in Karnataka was 17.5 percent, while that of Scheduled Tribes was 6.95 percent. Many sub-castes among SCs have been demanding internal reservation, feeling they have not received adequate representation according to their population. The Basavaraj Bommai government, just before the Assembly polls in 2023, had recommended a 6 percent internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5 percent for SC (Right), 4.5 percent for touchables, including Bhovi and Korcha, and 1 percent for others. In August of this year, the Supreme Court ruled that state governments are now constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within SCs.
Patil told reporters that there had been a demand and discussion regarding the implementation of internal reservation. “The cabinet approved the constitution of the commission headed by a retired high court judge. The commission will collect empirical data within three months. We will decide once we receive the report,” he said.
‘Recruitments on Hold for at Least Three Months’
The cabinet has no clarity on how the empirical data will be collected by the commission, but stated that the government will release the terms of reference.
The press conference was attended by Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa. No decision has been made regarding who will head the commission.
Patil announced that the cabinet decided to postpone all upcoming recruitments for at least three months, until the commission submits its report. “Starting Monday, no recruitment notification will be issued,” he said.
Mahadevappa noted that the BJP government had rejected the Justice Sadashiva Commission report in 2022. “Our party announced in our manifesto that internal reservation will be implemented, and we are committed to it. Various castes among SCs, including Bhovi, Lambani, SC-Left, and SC-Right, have discussed it, and they are not against internal reservation,” he said.
The current census report, however, does not provide data on sub-castes. Muniyappa, who has been working on this issue for the past many years, stated that there has been a demand for internal reservation for the last 30 to 35 years.
More Decisions by the Cabinet
The Karnataka State Agriculture Development Agency will be constituted, under which seed production centers, Raitha Samparka Kendras, and district agriculture training centers will function.
Twelve retired officials will be recruited on a contract basis as senior prosecutors in the Karnataka Lokayukta.
The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2024, (Second Amendment) Bill has been approved.
A total of 7,045 community health officials, who were recruited under the National Health Mission, will continue in their roles until March 2025.
The construction of a Police Bhavan on KS Thimmaiah Road in Bengaluru has been approved, with a budget of ₹102.8 crore.
A sum of ₹127.44 crore has been approved to provide additional facilities for Shivamogga Airport.
Under the Hybrid Annuity Model, a 110-km road from Devanahalli - Vijayapura - H Cross - Vemgal - Tamil Nadu border will be developed at a cost of ₹3,190 crore.
The Hassan City Municipal Council will be upgraded to Hassan Mahanagara Palike.
Raichur University will be renamed Maharshi Valmiki University.