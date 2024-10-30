EKA eyes leadership in global electric commercial vehicle market

BENGALURU: EKA Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Pune-based Pinnacle Industries, aims to become a global leader in electric commercial vehicles, spanning the entire sector.
With the backing of a strong parent company—an automotive industry veteran—and support from global equity partners, EKA has crafted a multi-faceted strategy that includes a diversified product range, expanded manufacturing capabilities, and entry into new markets.
The roadmap is underpinned by a $100-million investment to drive growth.
“We intend to operate across the entire commercial vehicle arena, including passenger and cargo,” said EKA Mobility Chief Growth Officer Rohit Srivastava. “For passenger movement, our vision is a six-seater people mover. We’re also targeting high-end buses.”
EKA’s product portfolio is being rolled out in phases. While part of its coach and bus range has already been introduced, further products are planned for release in Phase 3, scheduled for 2026-27. In August, the company unveiled the EKA 9, a fully electric city bus offered in two variants, featuring 650mm and 900mm platform options, alongside the EKA K1.5, an electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) designed for enhanced range and reduced operational costs.
Leveraging Pinnacle Industries’ in-house capabilities, EKA benefits from integrated support in seating solutions and structural design. “With our in-house design, we maintain control over quality, supply chain reliability, and costs,” Srivastava noted.
In December last year, EKA entered a partnership with Dutch firm VDL Groep and Japanese giant Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This collaboration brought in over $100 million in phased investment, combining internal accruals and equity backing.
“Mitsui’s financial support allows EKA Mobility to scale up its manufacturing and expand its product line,” read a company statement. “Mitsui will assist EKA in export efforts to select emerging markets, while also helping establish essential systems and processes. VDL Bus & Coach will provide EKA with technology to produce electric buses in India for the Indian market.”
This investment also fuels EKA’s manufacturing expansion. “Our Koregaon Bhima facility already has two production lines operating, and we’re quickly completing additional setup,” said Srivastava. “Our Chakan plant is also progressing well. It will handle small CV and coach assembly, along with hosting a dedicated R&D centre.”
In line with its global expansion plans, EKA is adopting a ‘Smart Lean Factories’ approach, enabling cost-effective assembly unit setups in various locations. “We can support local assembly units by sharing technology and sending essential components from here, allowing partners to produce other components on-site with their own value additions,” explained Srivastava.
Since its inception four years ago, EKA has built a diverse client base, serving both governmental and private entities domestically and internationally. “We’re open to partnerships of all kinds, whether operating alone, or as part of an SPV, joint venture, consortium, or with other operating partners,” Srivastava concluded.