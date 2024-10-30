EKA eyes leadership in global electric commercial vehicle market

BENGALURU: EKA Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Pune-based Pinnacle Industries, aims to become a global leader in electric commercial vehicles, spanning the entire sector.

With the backing of a strong parent company—an automotive industry veteran—and support from global equity partners, EKA has crafted a multi-faceted strategy that includes a diversified product range, expanded manufacturing capabilities, and entry into new markets.

The roadmap is underpinned by a $100-million investment to drive growth.

“We intend to operate across the entire commercial vehicle arena, including passenger and cargo,” said EKA Mobility Chief Growth Officer Rohit Srivastava. “For passenger movement, our vision is a six-seater people mover. We’re also targeting high-end buses.”

EKA’s product portfolio is being rolled out in phases. While part of its coach and bus range has already been introduced, further products are planned for release in Phase 3, scheduled for 2026-27. In August, the company unveiled the EKA 9, a fully electric city bus offered in two variants, featuring 650mm and 900mm platform options, alongside the EKA K1.5, an electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) designed for enhanced range and reduced operational costs.