Hubballi FMCG arena to foster sustainable growth: Patil

BENGALURU: To help Karnataka’s efforts to attract manufacturing and industrial investments, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday unveiled the FMCG manufacturing ecosystem developed by Aequs Infra at the Hubballi cluster.

“This initiative is set to position Karnataka as a leader in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector,” Patil said.

“Karnataka aspires to expand beyond its established sectors like aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and technology. The FMCG ecosystem in Hubballi will foster both large corporations and SMEs,” he said.

This inclusive approach aligns with Karnataka’s vision of supporting businesses of all sizes, reinforcing the state’s commitment to a balanced and dynamic industrial landscape, he noted. The Hubballi Cluster offers advanced infrastructure and optimised logistics, he said.

Mentioning the Karnataka Industrial Policy 2020-25, he highlighted the state’s commitment to pro-business policies. He added that a new industrial policy is in development.

He noted that Karnataka’s strong educational ecosystem produces thousands of engineering, management, and technical graduates each year, ensuring a skilled talent pipeline to support the demands of the manufacturing and FMCG sectors.

Arvind Melligeri, Chairman of Aequs Inc, and Ullas Kamath, Chairman of FICCI Karnataka Council, among others, were present.