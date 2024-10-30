Lifestyle changes can reduce stroke risk in 90% cases

BENGALURU: In India, heart strokes affect 145 individuals, in every 1 lakh population each year with a stroke every 20 seconds. Without treatment, 30% of these individuals unfortunately succumb and 30% are left with severe deficits. Only 1% of these patients receive the standard of care, said Dr Sunil V Furtado, HOD and Senior Consultant at the Department of Neurosurgery, Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

He highlighted the lack of awareness of symptoms of stroke among the general population, inadequate infrastructure in primary hospitals, and non-referral of such cases to comprehensive stroke treatment centres.

“The World Stroke Association uses a theme every year to create awareness. This year the World Stroke Campaign will leverage the emotional power of sports and physical activity to raise awareness about stroke and encourage action on prevention and rehabilitation,” said Dr Sunil, adding that strokes can occur at any time and location. Acute stroke is a highly treatable neuro-emergency.

Factors like heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking, alcohol consumption, and a sedentary lifestyle increase the chances of strokes. Active physical activity, cessation of smoking, and moderation in alcohol consumption can reduce the risk of stroke in 90% of cases, he said.

Medicover Hospital Whitefield observed World Stroke Day on October 29 by launching an extensive Stroke Awareness Programme, uniting healthcare professionals, survivors, families, and the community in the critical fight against stroke.

Consultant Neurologist Dr Poonam C Awatare said, “With strokes affecting both the young and old, lifestyle adjustments and routine screenings become essential, especially for high-risk individuals. Prevention remains the most potent line of defense.”