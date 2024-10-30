PM launches Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda for diabetes & metabolic disorders at IISc

BENGALURU: In a move to enhance the integration of traditional healing systems with modern medicine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated virtually the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Ayurveda for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Tuesday.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of this initiative, saying, “Our commitment to advancing healthcare solutions includes harnessing the potential of Ayurveda. By bridging traditional wisdom with modern scientific research, we can offer effective and sustainable healthcare options for chronic conditions like diabetes.”

The initiative aligns with the 9th National Ayurveda Day, celebrated under the theme ‘Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health’, emphasising the importance of Ayurveda in contemporary healthcare.

The newly established centre aims to explore and develop Ayurveda-based strategies for diabetes management. The centre will collaborate with institutions such as the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) and Samatvam - Science and Research for Human Welfare Trust, to facilitate interdisciplinary research that combines traditional knowledge with scientific rigour.

The centre will focus on areas such as herbal therapies, lifestyle modifications, and natural dietary approaches to improve health outcomes for diabetes patients.

This initiative not only aims to enhance the quality of life for those affected by metabolic disorders but also seeks to establish Ayurveda as a viable alternative or complementary approach to conventional medical practices.

A randomised active comparator-controlled clinical trial will be conducted as part of this CoE, featuring a longitudinal study over two years to evaluate the efficacy of two new Ayurvedic formulations - Mustadi Ghana Vati and Varadi Ghana Vati, in treating prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

In addition to the clinical trials, systematic in vitro studies (using cell lines and animal models) and in vivo studies (collecting blood samples from participants) will be conducted to explore the cellular and molecular mechanisms of protein glycation and oxidation through mass spectrometry, as well as the role of different types of adipose tissues (brown, white, beige) and their therapeutic responses.

Furthermore, the chemical analysis will include fingerprinting of the Ayurvedic formulations and identification of potential active molecules or species.