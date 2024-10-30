Waqf law itself was a mistake, says Joshi

HUBBALLI: “Waqf law in India itself was a mistake. Removing it entirely would be ideal,” said Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday.

Speaking in Dharwad, he questioned why Congress enacted the Waqf law during Nehru’s time and granted more unlimited powers to Waqf Boards in 2013. “Does this law hold unquestionable authority that even the Supreme Court cannot challenge,” he asked. If this law is removed, everything will fall into place, he said.

“Considering the current developments, it is essential to at least amend the Waqf law. There needs to be a restriction on those who use Waqf as a pretext to grab land.

There is no limit to Waqf’s powers in the country,” he said, calling on Hindus and farmers to be vigilant.

“It will be no surprise if the Waqf Board claims ownership of our homes and land in the future,” he said. Accusing Congress of appeasement politics by granting Waqf Boards such unlimited authority, he said it is unacceptable in any form.

He claimed that Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan and Congress have supported the Waqf Board in acquiring farmers’ properties, temples, monasteries and even the land of poor Muslims.

He demanded that the state government immediately suspend the tahsildar and officials for amending land records and declaring farmers’ lands as Waqf property in Dharwad district.

Joshi alleged that officials asked farmers to submit documents, but make Waqf entries without verification. He warned that the failure to rectify the records could lead to intense protests.