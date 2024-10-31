CM Siddaramaiah lambasts BJP for politicising Waqf issue

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised Opposition BJP leaders for allegedly trying to politicise the Waqf land issue.

“They (BJP) are trying to politicise it with elections in mind. They are making an issue out of a non-issue,” he told reporters, when asked about BJP’s plans to protest against the state government issuing notices to farmers in Vijayapura district. He said BJP is talking about Waqf land as they do not have any other issue to raise.

The CM had made it clear earlier that the government will not evict any farmers from their lands and if notices were issued to any farmer, they would be withdrawn.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “BJP is politicising the matter. The Waqf Board issued notices even during the BJP rule. We have instructed the Revenue Department to correct the mistakes. We are for farmers and will protect their rights. The CM and the minister concerned have already issued clarifications.”

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the Waqf Board has issued the notices through deputy commissioners and the CM has already directed that the notices should be withdrawn. He said that even after the CM clarified, BJP leaders are making it an issue.