Excise department under pressure to achieve tall target in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday asked officials of top revenue-generating departments -- commercial taxes, excise, stamps and registration, transport and mines and geology -- to accelerate revenue collection and warned them that they would be held accountable if targets are not met.

Excise, which contributes 20 per cent of revenue to the state exchequer, is faced with realising an unprecedented revenue target of Rs 38,525 crore for the current fiscal 2024-’25. So far, from April 1 till October 24, the department has collected Rs 20,350 crore and is faced with realising the target of Rs 38,525 crore by March-end next year.

“It is a challenge to realise 100% of the huge revenue target this fiscal. Besides Christmas and New Year, there are no major events during which the sales and consumption peak. They already seem to have plateaued,” said sources on condition of anonymity. “At best, the department may be able to achieve 90-95% of the target by March-end. That too is a high expectation,” they added.

According to sources, the department “shored up Rs 700 crore between September and October after the government, under pressure from the food and beverage industry, rationalised prices of top segment of Indian Made Liquor (IML) in August”.