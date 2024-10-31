Many women ready to forgo free bus ride, says Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday that he has received many requests from women stating that they can buy bus tickets and are ready to forgo free travel under the Shakti scheme. Shivakumar told reporters that many women commuters sent requests to him through social media and emails.

“The percentage of women who wish to travel by buying tickets may be around 10. However, bus conductors refuse to issue tickets to such women. I will hold a meeting with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy soon and discuss allowing women to pay for their travel in state-run buses,” Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, sources said women who wish to travel by purchasing tickets may do so. The conductors would not refuse tickets to them. Many may wonder if the statement of the minister is aimed at withdrawing the Shakti scheme.

311 crore women took free ride

In all four RTCs, from June 11, 2023, to October 18 this year, 311,07,61,407 women used the scheme and the total ticket value was Rs 7,507 crore.