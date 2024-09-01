Car rally, off-roading in Karnataka's Mudigere irks locals

BENGALURU: Over 80 cars cruising, racing and dragging through slushy terrain near Balur reserve forest, Mudigere range, caught not just locals, but even conservationists, foresters and police officials off-guard on Saturday morning. They were shocked to see the vehicles heading towards Ettina Bhuja peak, and in revenue lands abutting forest patches. Enraged locals and conservationists expressed their ire against the Karnataka forest department for permitting such activity. They complained against the off-roading organised by private firms, with participants from Bengaluru, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Teerthahalli and Shivamogga in the 80 cars.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chikkamagalur, Ramesh Babu N said preliminary information shows the vehicles moved through private lands, abandoned coffee estates, Byrapura Estate village and near Ettina Bhuja. The event did not occur in forest areas and preliminary findings show they did not pass through forest areas. However, a detailed report has been sought on trees damaged, grasslands impacted and animals disturbed, and action will be taken, he said. As the day progressed, police and forest department staffers seized 50 vehicles involved in off-roading and the rally. They also filed complaints for undertaking the activities without permission.

Veeresh G, activist from Chikkamagaluru, said the rally involved revenue and forest land - deemed and reserve forests. The area is part of the rainforest in the Western Ghats and the elephant corridor extending up to Sakleshpura. “This is the first time such an event has taken place this side of the forest patch. The forest department should take stern action against the violators as no permission was obtained from the panchayat,” he said.