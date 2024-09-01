Former PM HD Gowda: Peace in Jammu & Kashmir after Article 370 scrapped

MAVINAKERE (HASSAN) : Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Gowda was here to offer special puja at the Ranganathaswamy Temple on account of Shravana Shanivara.

“The people in Jammu and Kashmir are leading a peaceful life and also walking freely on the streets without any fear,” he reiterated. Lauding PM Narendra Modi for taking tough decisions, Gowda said Jammu and Kashmir has been changed drastically with the efforts of Modi, who brought forth many reforms in the interest of the people.

“Violence and terrorism have also drastically decreased in the region, after Modi abrogated the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Tourism and pilgrimages have also increased,” he added. On the issue of the prevailing state politics, the JDS supremo said he will start touring the state, stating that he has the willpower to remain in politics for another four years.