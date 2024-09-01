KDA chair calls for people's movement to enforce Sarojini Mahishi Committee report recommendations

MANGALURU: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairperson Dr Purushotham Bilimale has stressed the urgent need for a people's movement to pressure the state government to pass laws based on the recommendations of Dr Sarojini Mahishi report to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the state.

Bilimale who held a meeting in city with the representatives of various organisations on the denial of jobs for locals by the PSUs and private companies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, said unless laws are passed in the legislature, it is difficult to provide reservations for the Kannadigas merely on the basis of Mahishi Committee recommendations and even it will not withstand in the court of law.

“The government can't do everything as they are at the mercy of MNCs,” he said highlighting the need for a people's movement in this regard.

He said though the Mahishi report had recommended 100 per cent of jobs in C & D groups then, due to demographic changes at least 60 per cent jobs should be reserved for Kannadigas.

“Post 2014, the nationalism sentiments have become strong. If we demand 100 percent reservation, even courts will reject it. We can convince at least for 75 or 60 per cent. Courts are considerate to federalism,” he said.

Further, he said the Mahishi Committee report which was submitted before the 1991 LPG reforms in the country was intended to reserve jobs for Kannadigas mainly in the government sector. But now when government jobs are becoming lesser and lesser because of privatisation, reservation for locals should be applied to even the private sector.

When asked whether the private companies will shift to other states if the state government introduces such a law, he said the government should not be afraid of such empty threats by the private companies and they will fall in line once the law is passed.

“We should not care for such empty threats. They will not move out of Bengaluru as is provides best facility and atmosphere for IT and other industries,” he said.

Bilimale said he is visiting the length and breadth of the state to understand why locals are denied jobs and has also sought an explanation on the same from the PSUs and private companies. There is strong demand from the Kannada organisations to implement the Mahishi report to ensure jobs for locals.

“Out of 58 recommendations made in the Sarojini Mahishi report, only 14 can be implemented now while others have become outdated with the political and economic changes in the country over the years,” he said.