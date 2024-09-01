No sanction pleas on Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP netas with me: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: Though the Congress party took out a Raj Bhavan Chalo on Saturday, demanding sanction to prosecute Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, former BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani and Gali Janardhana Reddy, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot clarified that there were no such petitions pending before him.

“The Governor has said he has no pending cases. But we will verify why the Governor is saying this. It will be checked whether it is true or false (on investigation agencies awaiting permission). Or maybe the Governor has asked for clarification on some issues,” said Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

He was speaking to reporters after leading the Raj Bhavan Chalo and presenting a memorandum to the Governor, demanding prosecution of JDS and BJP leaders, as investigation agencies had approached Gehlot quite some time ago. Asked whether the Governor informed Congress leaders that the petitions had been settled, Shivakumar said, “I will not discuss the internal matter with you (media). The Governor told me he does not have any petitions but we will check it... We have done our duty. We are fighting for the welfare of the people of the state. The Governor has no alternative but to sanction prosecution against the four,” he said.

“We have not reached Raj Bhavan on Siddaramaiah’s MUDA case as it is in court. We will respond after the court’s decision. Permission should be given to investigate the four people. We had requested that the show cause notice issued to the CM should be withdrawn, and activist TJ Abraham’s petition be rejected,” he said.

“The Lokayukta SIT that finished investigations had sought permission under Section 17A of the Anti-Corruption Act, 197 CPC Act, against the four, but the Governor did not take action. However, he took the decision against CM Siddaramaiah in a single day, after someone filed a petition,” he alleged. “The governor is in public life, and should have worked as a representative of the Constitution and not as a representative of the party. Attempts are being made to topple the elected Congress government by using the Governor’s office.”

“The governor treated us to tea, coffee and breakfast. Above all, he promised us justice,” Shivakumar claimed. Earlier, Congress leaders and ministers led by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar staged a dharna and raised slogans at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha. Later, they marched to Raj Bhavan under the leadership of Shivakumar, though Siddaramaiah did not join them.