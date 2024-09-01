'Order to be issued soon to make govt doctors write prescription in Kannada': KDA Chairperson

MANGALURU: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairperson Dr Purushotham Bilimale said shortly he will issue an order mandating government doctors to write prescriptions in Kannada.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said recently he issued an order in Raichur asking the government doctors to write prescriptions in Kannada. Another order will be issued extending it to the entire state soon, he said.

He said at present many patients are not able to understand the English prescription and there are chances of wrong medication if the pharmacists are also not able to decipher the prescription. If it is in Kannada, at least the patient will know the medicine they are taking, he added.

Bilimale said he will submit a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in two to three days requesting him to order a re-exam of the preliminary exam conducted by KPSC for the recruitment of 350 gazetted probationary officer posts.

He said the translation bloopers in the question papers have largely affected the prospects of the aspirants from rural backgrounds. He strongly objected to KPSC's statement that the candidates should have referred to the English question paper. Bilimale even offered to translate the question paper into Kannada.

He said he would write to the heads of all banks in the state to appoint at least one Kannadiga staff in their branches of the state by November 1 this year.

The KDA chief said they are planning to give a facelift to 236 century-old government schools in the state using CSR funds during the next two years. He said they have roped in 5 lakh school children to write the name boards of 65,000 villages and urban localities in the state to retain the old names in the light of many places being renamed for various reasons.