Raj Bhavan march to divert attention from scams: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka slammed the Congress for taking out the ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’, terming it an attempt to divert attention from all the scams.

The BJP leader told the media that when the case is in court, the Congress leaders are protesting to put pressure on Raj Bhavan. He said that the BJP has made it clear that it will not destabilise the government, and yet the Congress leaders are repeatedly talking about it.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost the trust of 136 Congress MLAs and that is the reason he is also talking about attempts to destabilise his government,” the BJP leader said.

Ashoka said the governor gave permission to prosecute the CM in the MUDA case after consulting legal experts and verifying the facts, but the Congress leaders are talking as if such permission has been given for the first time in the state. “Permission was given to prosecute BS Yediyurappa too. Who was in power at the Centre at that time? Had the Congress made Raj Bhavan their party office at that time,” he questioned. Ashoka said “if they call Raj Bhavan the BJP office, they will term Vidhana Soudha as the Congress office”.

Separately, Ashoka said the decision about the BJP-JDS alliance tickets for the bypolls to the Assembly segments will be decided by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Amit Shah, and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy.

The BJP leader said they have given their opinion about three segments to the party leaders and they will work hard to win all three seats.