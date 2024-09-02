BBMP apathy: Garbage littered on road next to Kadirenahalli underpass

BENGALURU: The road near Kadirenahalli underpass leading to Bendrenagar and Kadirenahalli is littered with garbage. As if this littered garbage is not enough, residents complain that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s garbage collection mini-autos loaded with garbage has been parked unattended on the stretch for many weeks.

“We have to blame both the BBMP and people for the mess. BBMP has failed to keep the area clean. Due to BBMP’s inaction, people have started to use the stretch to discard their garbage,” said Thimmaiah, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout.

He used a Kannada proverb to explain how things should be and said “Eradu kai seridare chappale,” which translates to “It takes two hands to clap”.

“Collaboration and mutual effort by BBMP and the citizens are necessary to solve the garbage issue in the city,” Thimmaiah said.

BBMP vehicles unload garbage into heavy vehicles on the stretch and during this process, some waste spills onto the road and remains there. BBMP vehicles are parked at this location while the public throws additional waste at night, resulting in a pile of both dry and wet waste, creating foul smell for commuters on the stretch which is nearly 80-meter.

Just a few meters from the stretch, near the National Institute of Rock Mechanics, the footpath and the road have become a parking lot for BBMP vehicles. Three BBMP vehicles which are not working have remained parked there for four months, filled with garbage. Items like a large sofa, a bathtub, and other waste have also been lying unattended.