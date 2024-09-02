Demand for 'Bangalore Blue' grape variety rises in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharastra

BENGALURU: The demand for the 'Bangalore Blue' grape variety is increasing in the states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Retired horticulture department official and fruit expert SV Hittalmani explained that the variety is named so due to the favourable climatic conditions prevalent in Bengaluru. This GI tagged variety requires cool climate and temperatures in the range of 36- 37 degree Celsius. Ideal temperature helps it to develop significant intense colour. However, high temperatures recorded in the months of April and May affected the crop. With rise in temperature, the colour changes to pink or red.

To meet the demand, farmers consulted experts and scientists on keeping temperatures cool for the colour and quality to be maintained.

Reviewing the demand the government is now working on regulating the trade. However, continuing rise in temperatures remain a worry for farmers.

Additional Director, Horticulture (fruits), KB Dundi, said that 95 per cent of the crop is used for juice making. Some portion is sent to distilleries as well.

The demand is not just in Bengaluru, but largely from Kerala and Tamil Nadu too. There has been a rise in demand for 'Bangalore Blue' since last two years and FPOs are being strengthened to avoid middlemen. Still, the market remains unorganised.

Somu T, Managing Director, Karnataka Wine Board said that there is a five per cent year on year rise in production and sales of 'Bangalore Blue'. Distilleries in Maharashtra are also demanding for it.

Hittalmani added that 'Bangalore Blue' is grown in abundance in Bengaluru urban and rural, Devanahalli, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Shidlaghatta and surrounding areas.

"Farmers prune the crop 2-3 times a year and hence it is now available all year round. Due to its texture and poxy odour, it is ideal for juice making. The demand is rising so much so that farmers are preferring to grow grow grapes than mangoes. Eyeing at the demand, farmers in Hosur, who had shifted to grow flowers and vegetables have also started to get back to orchards,” he said.

Around 15,000 acres is under cultivation and annually 500 acres is getting added to the list, said officials from the horticulture department.