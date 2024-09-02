Express dialogues | We’ve laws to protect women, but they should be implemented effectively: Jija M Harisingh

While there is much outrage over the rape and murder of a woman PG medical student in Kolkata, the first woman IPS officer in South India and former DGP Jija M Harisingh opines that we have stringent laws to protect our women, but the key is in the implementation. In a conversation with the editorial staff of TNIE, she speaks about various issues, from being a top police officer when there were no women in the force to safety of women. Excerpts…

You were the first woman IPS officer in Karnataka. How did it happen?

I am a 1975-batch IPS officer. Before that, I served as a government college lecturer in the Department of English at Maharaja College in Kerala. Student protests, violence and lethal weapons were common on the campus at that time. While I was an invigilator, another invigilator was stabbed. Rowdy elements placed daggers on the desk while writing exams, but I wasn’t scared. I went to them and asked whether I can remove these daggers from the desk and they were stunned.

Even in those days, I was not scared. While there is a stereotype that police are corrupt and negative either in appearance or words, I thought one should do something about this profession to clean it up. This made me consider a career in civil services and I became keen on becoming a police officer. When I took the civil services exam, I didn’t qualify for the Indian Administrative Service, but I did for the Indian Police Service and several other services.