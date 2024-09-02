First Vande Bharat sleeper train to run in three months in Karnataka: Vaishnaw

BENGALURU: The first Vande Bharat sleeper train will become operational for passengers within three months, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Sunday.
He made the announcement after unveiling the prototype of the sleeper coach at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility. The sleeper train with superior facilities is aimed at revolutionising long-distance travel across the country by providing world-class travel experience and superior amenities.
Vaishnaw said, “After the Vande Bharat Chair cars, we were working on the Vande Bharat sleeper cars. Its manufacturing has now been completed. The train will go out for trial and testing from the BEML facility today.” The coach will undergo a rigorous 10-day trial before hitting the tracks for further testing.
The fully air-conditioned train with 823 berths is meant for the middle class and the fares will be on par with the Rajdhani Express, he said. Presenting a timeline, he said, “Once the prototype has been thoroughly tested, production will commence with plans to roll out two to three trains every month after the initial one-and-a-half years of production.”
The Railway minister also inaugurated a 9.2-acre hangar facility dedicated to exporting standard and broad-gauge rolling stock.
Crashworthy buffers among safety features
Vaishnaw also visited the Railway Training Institute and interacted with trainees and had lunch with them. Minister of State for Railways V Somanna and Chairman and Railway Board CEO Satish Kumar were present.
Special features
The maximum operational speed of the Vande Bharat sleeper train is 160 kmph. The train offers advanced safety features through its crashworthy buffers and couplers and its stringent fire safety standards (EN45545 HL3), said an official release.
The sleeper coach was readied in a record nine months. Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML said, “This project stands as an iconic landmark in modern India’s transportation infrastructure, one that future generations will remember.” The train will have 16 coaches - 11 3-tier (611 berths), four 2-tier (188 berths) and one first class coach (24 berths).
Amenities
AC car will have showers with hot water
Air-conditioned loco-cabin with separate toilets for driving crew
Sensor-based inter-communication doors
Integrated reading light with USB charging provision
Spacious luggage room
Stainless steel trainsets
Modular pantry with oven
Special berths and toilets for differently abled
Remotely operated fire barrier doors at end walls