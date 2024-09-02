First Vande Bharat sleeper train to run in three months in Karnataka: Vaishnaw

BENGALURU: The first Vande Bharat sleeper train will become operational for passengers within three months, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Sunday.

He made the announcement after unveiling the prototype of the sleeper coach at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility. The sleeper train with superior facilities is aimed at revolutionising long-distance travel across the country by providing world-class travel experience and superior amenities.

Vaishnaw said, “After the Vande Bharat Chair cars, we were working on the Vande Bharat sleeper cars. Its manufacturing has now been completed. The train will go out for trial and testing from the BEML facility today.” The coach will undergo a rigorous 10-day trial before hitting the tracks for further testing.

The fully air-conditioned train with 823 berths is meant for the middle class and the fares will be on par with the Rajdhani Express, he said. Presenting a timeline, he said, “Once the prototype has been thoroughly tested, production will commence with plans to roll out two to three trains every month after the initial one-and-a-half years of production.”

The Railway minister also inaugurated a 9.2-acre hangar facility dedicated to exporting standard and broad-gauge rolling stock.