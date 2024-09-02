Karnataka CM not worried about MUDA case, says minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not worried about the MUDA case. On Saturday night, the CM had hosted dinner for some cabinet colleagues, including Parameshwara.

Responding to a question by reporters as to whether the CM is worried about the MUDA case, Parameshwara said the Chief Minister is not worried. “The CM is clear in all matters as he reiterated that he has not misused his power as the Leader of the Opposition and as the CM. He has made it clear to the people of the state that he has not done anything illegal,” he said. “His body language has been strong as well,” he added.

When asked about the Justice John Michael D’Cunha report on Covid-19, Parameshwara maintained that he was not present when the former presented the report to the CM.

“After going through it, further decisions will be taken based on what has been recommended. Commissions are formed with the objective of fact-finding and reporting to the government on any subject. Action will have to be taken after receiving the commissions’ report. Otherwise why create a commission in the first place? The CM will take a call on placing the report before the cabinet,” he said.