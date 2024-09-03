1.94 lakh aspirants for 310 forest watcher posts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department has received 1,94,007 applications for 310 vacant posts of forest watchers. The last time the recruitment was done was in 2022-23. According to a senior forest official, all those who have passed Class 10 can apply for the post after which they have to undergo physical and medical examination. The official added while the number of applicants are high, the number of posts created to recruit tribals and forest dwellers has not been met as the number of applicants in this category are less.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said CM Siddaramaiah willgive away the appointment letters to 267 selected candidates on Tuesday. Forty-three posts will remain vacant as the applications reserved for the section have not been received. There were less applications from Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Bengaluru and Chikkamagaluru circles.

The forest official added that the number of applications for the forest department posts have been on the rise, for multiple reasons.However the selection criteria has also been intensified. “There is also an added government criteria of caste certificate, thus many applications get rejected on technical reasons, leading to continuous vacancies. Since these services are permanent posts, contract-based recruitment cannot be done,” the official added.