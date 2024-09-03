BJP slams Congress government over suspension of ex-MUDA Commissioner

BENGALURU: The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over the suspension of former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar describing him a "sacrificial lamb".

An internal inquiry was conducted by the state government into the functioning of MUDA following reports of large-scale irregularities.

Kumar has been accused of taking several illegal measures while serving as the MUDA commissioner and, accordingly, he was suspended, a government order said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on August 16 accorded sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a MUDA case under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

Opposition and some activists have also claimed that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land.

The BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the Siddaramaiah-led government has found a scapegoat in Dinesh Kumar.