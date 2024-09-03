Karnataka govt declares dengue as epidemic disease amid spike in cases

The Karnataka government has notified dengue as an epidemi disease and made regulations to amend the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations 2020.

Announcing an action plan, CM Siddaramaiah said, "7,362 dengue cases have been registered till now this year. 12 people have died. 10 beds in a ward must be allotted at every hospital for dengue cases...Free mosquito nets must be provided to slum residents."