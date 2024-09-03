Karnataka govt declares dengue as epidemic disease amid spike in cases

The Karnataka government has notified dengue as an epidemi disease and made regulations to amend the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations 2020.
Announcing an action plan, CM Siddaramaiah said, "7,362 dengue cases have been registered till now this year. 12 people have died. 10 beds in a ward must be allotted at every hospital for dengue cases...Free mosquito nets must be provided to slum residents."
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government was monitoring the situation and all departments had been instructed to keep doing source reduction.
Following rising number of dengue cases in July, the government had established ‘Dengue War Rooms’ across the state. The move was aimed at enhancing the monitoring and management of dengue cases to mitigate the impact of the disease.
