BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission ( KPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination again within two months in view of some translation errors in the question paper of the exam held on August 27 to fill 350 posts of gazetted probationary officer.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued an order on Monday in this regard and directed the KPSC officials to act against those responsible for errors in translation.

Meanwhile, BJP members slammed the government for its “negligence” in the conduct of the KPSC examination. “The re-examination will be conducted with utmost responsibility and accountability. Those responsible for the errors have been relieved of their duties,” the CM posed on X.

BYV: Welcome decision on KPSC exam

“We remain committed to upholding the integrity of our recruitment processes,” the CM added.

Earlier in the day, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said the government had received many complaints over the conduct of the KPSC examination. Those who had appeared for the exam complained that there were errors in some questions translated from English to Kannada.

Yuva Rajkumar, actor and co-founder of Dr Rajkumar Academy for Civil Services, thanked the CM for considering the aspirants’ appeal and announcing re-examination. Vinaykumar GB, founder of Insights IAS, said the fight for reforms in the KPSC based on the recommendations of the PC Hota Committee will continue. “We hope you will implement the recommendations and cleanse the KPSC of corruption,” he told the CM.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the government decided to conduct the re-exam after his party insisted on it. “We welcome this decision,’’ he added.