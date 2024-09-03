Tamil Nadu will gain from Mekedatu dam, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

CHENNAI: Stating that a favourable monsoon system this time has been a solace to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that Tamil Nadu stood to gain from the Mekedatu dam project in his state.

Referring to the copious inflows into the Cauvery river, which led to the neighbouring state release the surplus water to Tamil Nadu, he told reporters here that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project would benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.

Responding to a question from reporters on Tamil Nadu's opposition to the controversial dam project, Shivakumar, who was in the city to study Chennai's model of solid waste management, replied that "the Mekedatu balancing reservoir would benefit Tamil Nadu more."

"But I don't want to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue now. Rain god has helped both the states. (I hope) Good sense will prevail upon Tamil Nadu people. Mekedatu dam will benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka," he said.

Shivakumar was on a visit to Chennai with a team of over 15 officials to inspect the solid waste management and see how CNG is produced.

"I am very impressed with the cleaning facility in Chennai. I congratulated the government and the entire team. They have taken a different approach. This visit was a good learning process for all of us," he told reporters after visiting the Srinivasa solid waste management unit here.